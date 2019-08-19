L & S Advisors Raised Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $342,300 as Share Value Rose; As Bank Of America (BAC) Market Valuation Rose, Rockshelter Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $848,016

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 1,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,483 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 4,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $377. About 821,356 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – WORK UNDER THE CONTRACT WILL BE PERFORMED AT CO’S FACILITIES IN DALLAS AND AT CO’S PRECISION FIRES CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN ARKANSAS; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Missile maker MBDA plans tie-ups not takeovers in U.S. push; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed and the Pentagon head back to the negotiation table over F-35s – it’s all about cost; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE; 13/04/2018 – Pentagon hires software guru, will focus on F-35 jet; 30/05/2018 – LMT DOESN’T SEE NEAR-TERM REBOUND IN COMMERCIAL SIKORSKY SALES; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Soto: Rep. Soto Congratulates Lockheed Martin Corp. on $3.5 billion Army Contract

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 31,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 225,655 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, up from 194,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 70.84 million shares traded or 38.41% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – M037: Merrill Lynch Intnl: Annual Financial Report; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO: BLOCKCHAIN NOT AS EFFICIENT AS SOME CURRENT TECH; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America’s Top European Junk-Bond Trader Is Said to Leave; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 30/04/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday; 30/03/2018 – Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 13,116 shares to 15,525 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 22,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,331 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $739,067 activity. 1,354 Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares with value of $509,534 were bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Oakmont Corporation stated it has 249,111 shares or 10.53% of all its holdings. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 22,621 shares. Guyasuta Incorporated invested in 6,465 shares. Farmers Trust Communications holds 0.25% or 2,961 shares in its portfolio. 4,172 are owned by Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Co. 79,766 are held by Renaissance Lc. Camarda Fincl Advsr Lc holds 511 shares. Oarsman has invested 0.13% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 9,958 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc holds 148 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Orleans Capital Mgmt Corp La has 8,937 shares. Doliver Lp has 0.16% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The Australia-based Amp Capital Ltd has invested 0.17% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linamar Corp. (LIMAF) by 27,197 shares to 91,555 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Clas (BRKB) by 1,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,704 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).