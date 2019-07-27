L & S Advisors Holds Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO); Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Boston Family Office Boosted Holding by $872,200 as Stock Value Rose

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 61.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 6,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,993 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 10,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $287.21. About 938,793 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 490 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, up from 11,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Amazon has already visited D-FW in HQ2 search, favors downtown Dallas; 04/04/2018 – Rep. McEachin: Congressman Donald McEachin Visits Amazon Facility in Virginia; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Takes a Beating on Trump’s Tweeting (Video); 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff; 23/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Shouldn’t Amazon Be Placing A Tesla Semi Order?; 09/04/2018 – Whole Foods Market Announces Community Giving Day; 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An lMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The lMDb Show”; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: PEOPLE WILL SHOP ONLINE WHETHER OR NOT ITS AMAZON

