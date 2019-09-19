L & S Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS); Air Prods Chems (APD) Position Held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Air Prods Chems Inc (APD) by 101.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 64,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 127,702 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.91M, up from 63,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Air Prods Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $223.65. About 241,815 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 199.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 43,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,959 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.21M, up from 22,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $134.02. About 4.45 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 43,400 shares to 187,475 shares, valued at $18.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,046 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Nj holds 3,870 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 376,441 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fincl Counselors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 983 shares. Franklin has 4.33M shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Kistler holds 0.04% or 420 shares. Cypress Capital Grp Inc has 12,863 shares. Johnson Finance Gru Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1,087 shares in its portfolio. Capital World Invsts reported 2.55 million shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc stated it has 52 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Williams Jones Assocs Ltd has 0.38% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 80,965 shares. Sterling Mngmt Llc holds 0.13% or 59,566 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Ltd owns 0.63% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 467,086 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.35% or 698,550 shares. Everett Harris & Ca holds 1,940 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $757.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,777 shares to 102,779 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) by 18,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,600 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meyer Handelman Com has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Js Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 6.62% or 324,000 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bennicas Assoc Incorporated holds 2.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,675 shares. Sumitomo Life Com owns 61,299 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited reported 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cap Research reported 51,466 shares. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd reported 43,488 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated invested 0.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Main Street Rech Llc holds 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 4,573 shares. Golub Group Limited Liability has 307,156 shares for 3.53% of their portfolio. Clark Capital Mngmt Gp invested in 6,419 shares. Moreover, Carnegie Asset Mngmt Lc has 1.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 166,203 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Lc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Scott & Selber invested 1.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

