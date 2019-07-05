L & S Advisors Has Upped Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN); 1St Source Bank Has Cut Danaher (DHR) Holding by $455,796

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,299 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, down from 51,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $145.31. About 1.31 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,316 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81M, up from 6,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Retailer Carrefour agrees purchasing deal with Systeme-U; 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $14,875 MLN VS $11,061 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Much of the focus of late has been on Walmart’s rival Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Amazon has surged 35 percent this year, dwarfing Alphabet’s 4 percent gain; 15/05/2018 – HIGHFIELDS EXITED AMZN, DWDP, NVDA, GS, KR IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com — 8th Update; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset Mngmt reported 1,664 shares. First Tru Lp owns 0.07% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 252,702 shares. Cwm Llc reported 0.02% stake. Zacks Mngmt invested in 0.21% or 74,333 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id has 364,526 shares for 4.6% of their portfolio. The California-based Capital Investors has invested 0.33% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). The Massachusetts-based Northeast Invest Management has invested 2.58% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Choate Advsr reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreno Evelyn V reported 67,366 shares. Hartford Inv Commerce invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Blackstone Grp Inc Limited Partnership holds 0.16% or 250,099 shares in its portfolio. Utd Fire Grp accumulated 0.2% or 4,000 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust has invested 0.14% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 300 were accumulated by Ckw Fincl. 52,629 were reported by Tcw Group.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets (VWO) by 35,586 shares to 445,897 shares, valued at $18.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1St Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 12,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DHR’s profit will be $823.32M for 31.59 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co invested 4.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Generation Invest Mngmt Llp holds 1.35% or 103,786 shares. 133 were accumulated by Patten Grp Incorporated. Investec Asset Limited holds 1.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 226,155 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 3,453 shares. 674 were accumulated by Amer Economic Planning Grp Adv. Adi Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.7% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Kessler Invest Grp Ltd invested 2.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited has invested 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 102,532 shares. Hengehold Cap Ltd has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 5,324 shares. Marsico Capital Limited Com has invested 6.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). F&V Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 450 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited owns 15,405 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 by 2,789 shares to 2,211 shares, valued at $251,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset Core Cl I (WATFX) by 35,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,337 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).