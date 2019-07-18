Kynikos Associates LP Upped Position in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Price Rose; Pecaut & Company Has Trimmed Stake in Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) as Share Value Rose

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $204.88. About 10.85M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access, citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS BASED ON CHANNEL CHECKS WITH SUPPLIERS, CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR NEW IPHONES PRODUCTION ABOUT 80-90 MLN UNITS FOR H2; 27/04/2018 – Independent Business: #BREAKING – Bank of Ireland reveal Apple Pay and Android Pay are on the way for its customers:…; 07/05/2018 – First, Apple’s iPhone sales are now relatively steady, which should reduce quarter-to-quarter anxiety, Munster said; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Deal at Risk as EU Probes Impact on Music Market; 12/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple HomePod a Dud, Nice PC Numbers, Zuck’s Mixed Reviews — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS ALL SERVICES NOW OPERATING NORMALLY

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $162.45. About 115,824 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple’s Latest Defense Against Spotify Criticisms Again Misses the Point – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Q3 2019 Earnings Preview: iPhone & China Sales – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple +2% after Mnuchin comments, Wedbush note – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Tariffs To Slide Right By – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: CLDR,IBM,QCOM,AAPL,RHT – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd accumulated 3.47 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 623,032 shares. Brown Advisory holds 1.05% or 1.94 million shares in its portfolio. Community Finance Svcs Grp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 36,456 shares. 58,014 are owned by Bragg Fincl. Mai Cap Mngmt holds 207,060 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Independent Franchise Prtn Llp has 8.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.75M shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Com reported 0.55% stake. Schwerin Boyle Cap Management owns 144,670 shares. Baltimore owns 65,764 shares. Loews Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 3,862 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability. 2,727 are owned by First Dallas Secs Incorporated. Fernwood Management Limited Co reported 8,252 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Int National Bank (Uk) has invested 3.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.42 million for 20.62 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 189.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Casey’s General Stores Analysts Talk Free Cash Flow, Acquisition Potential After Q2 Beat – Benzinga” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Estimates Rising for Casey’s (CASY): Will It Gain? – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Casey’s (CASY): Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 12, 2019.