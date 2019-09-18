Kynikos Associates LP Trimmed Position in Apple (AAPL) by $1.76 Million; Elm Ridge Management Lifted Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stake by $1.53 Million

Kynikos Associates Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 51.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp sold 8,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 8,267 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 17,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $220.95. About 10.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Selling Video Subscriptions Through TV App; 26/04/2018 – SnapAR ‘Augmented Reality Video Messenger’ available on the Apple App Store; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffett’s investment model; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones; 24/04/2018 – Apple Enters Correction Territory For Second Time This Year — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 29/05/2018 – Apple may be planning to use high-end technology in the screens for all of its new 2019 iPhone models, according to a report from South Korea’s Electronic Times

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 52.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 17,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 51,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, up from 33,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 1.62M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.52 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC had bought 764,501 shares worth $57.04M on Thursday, August 29.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $124.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 36,941 shares to 426,314 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings.