Kynikos Associates LP Trimmed Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Shares Rose; Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Share Price Rose While Forest Hill Capital Has Raised Stake by $1.05 Million

Kynikos Associates Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 51.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp sold 8,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 8,267 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 17,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $221.82. About 10.34 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Fitbit targets the young in tech tussle with Apple; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 02/05/2018 – M&G’S RICHARDS: APPLE IS MATURE, GROWING CO; STILL INNOVATING; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 19/04/2018 – Got an old iPhone? Apple’s newest robot can disassemble and recycle it; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 289,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 239,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.73. About 328,245 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces New Merchant Banking Business with Launch of Hilltop Opportunity Partners; 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: New Business Focuses on Non-Control Investments; 20/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Appoints Award-winning Fund Manager and Cybersecurity Pioneer as Advisor; 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH); 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: Investment in AFN LLC Was Completed in December; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces the Creation of a Cyber Marketplace; 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $285.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 41,249 shares to 146,003 shares, valued at $11.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 21,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,065 shares, and cut its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

