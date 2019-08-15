Kynikos Associates LP Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.32 Million; Stock Price Rose; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Decreased Its Stake in 3M Co (MMM) by $5.18 Million as Valuation Declined

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 29.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 60,400 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55 million, down from 85,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $158.81. About 4.06M shares traded or 32.93% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 36.55 million shares traded or 36.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s CFO Says Services Had `Sensational’ Quarter: TOPLive; 01/05/2018 – Apple: New $100B Shr Repurchase Authorization Announced; 27/03/2018 – Apple Lowers Entry-Level iPad Cost to $299; 18/03/2018 – APPLE IS MAKING A SMALL NUMBERS OF SCREENS FOR TESTING PURPOSES -BLOOMBERG; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15); 08/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Apple is said to work on touchless control, curved iPhone screen; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault regrets selling his Apple shares too early

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 48,000 shares to 408,592 shares, valued at $17.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 18,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.33 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.