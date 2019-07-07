Kynikos Associates LP Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.32 Million; As Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Litespeed Management Raised Its Holding

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.3 on Thursday, which includes new features; 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:; 17/04/2018 – The new Apple AirPower wireless charger, which is rumored to launch in 2018, could also impact the future of the iPhone’s design; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 30/04/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Warns, Apple’s Cash, Sprint, T-Mo Purgatory — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 189,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 586,721 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Papa Johnâ€™s International, Inc. (PZZA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Pizza Stocks On M&A Watch – Investorplace.com” published on April 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Sony, Papa John’s International, and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Papa John’s (PZZA) PT Raised to $60 at Citi As The Turnaround Continues Slowly – StreetInsider.com” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Reasons There Won’t Be a Papa John’s Buyout – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 13, 2018.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooper Creek Prns Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). American owns 58,660 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt has 7,763 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 15,627 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,293 shares. Fil holds 1.27 million shares. Pnc Fincl holds 1,213 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% or 19,902 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp invested in 20,214 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 82,739 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. 24,356 were reported by Franklin Resource. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 10,902 were accumulated by First Trust Advisors L P. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 4,067 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc has 84,326 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Discuss Broadcom’s New Supply Agreement With Apple – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) valuation took a notable dip – Live Trading News” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) sits at crucial crossroads after June rally – Live Trading News” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/13/2019: SFET, ICAD, TUFN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.