Kynikos Associates LP Holds Holding in Apple (AAPL); Ambev Sa (ABEV) Shareholder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.97 Million as Valuation Rose

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $204.54. About 10.26M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company's stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $68.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.365. About 14.89 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Inv Mngmt Limited has 4.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Delta Management Ltd Llc stated it has 3.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pillar Pacific Limited Liability Corp invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 0.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 57,681 shares. Saratoga Rech Inv Mngmt stated it has 7.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Ca accumulated 39,391 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Huntington Bancorp has 534,878 shares. Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1.28% or 10,046 shares. Academy Capital Tx holds 4.25% or 96,456 shares. 92,952 were reported by M&R Mngmt. De Burlo Group Inc reported 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust has invested 2.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Whitnell And has 2.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Matthew 25 Management holds 8.51% or 120,000 shares in its portfolio.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 7,758 shares to 62,340 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (NYF) by 9,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $789.73 million for 21.83 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.