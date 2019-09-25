Kynikos Associates LP Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Trimmed by $1.76 Million; Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Holder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Decreased Its Stake by $14.72 Million

Kynikos Associates Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 51.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp sold 8,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 8,267 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 17,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.68. About 31.43 million shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 23/03/2018 – Business Report: Rumour has it: Apple to debug sneaky Siri; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 still marks a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 09/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now powered by 100 percent renewable energy worldwide. via @verge; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 25/04/2018 – Apple investors should be on edge as more chip firms warn about weak smartphone sales; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (EXLS) by 40.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 222,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 333,696 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.07 million, down from 556,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 185,175 shares traded or 38.14% up from the average. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 23/04/2018 – DJ ExlService Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXLS); 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q REV. $207.0M, EST. $203.9M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Agrees to Acquire SCIOInspire Holdings; 01/05/2018 – EXL deepens investment in Healthcare and Analytics by signing a definitive agreement to acquire payment integrity and populatio; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Rev $207M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Rev $835M-$855M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees Deal Closing in Next 3 Month; 17/05/2018 – FLAMINGO Al LTD FGO.AX – MASTER SERVICES DEAL SIGNED WITH EXL SERVICE HOLDINGS; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY REV. $835M TO $855M, EST. $845.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold EXLS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 30.92 million shares or 0.73% more from 30.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.01% or 10,725 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0.01% or 189,471 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru invested 0% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 3,451 shares stake. The Australia-based Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has invested 0.13% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Moreover, Bernzott Advisors has 3.56% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 447,706 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 4,519 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 27,192 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com owns 453,200 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office owns 63 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De has 193,563 shares. Timessquare Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 1.03M shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 106,511 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 6,419 shares.

Analysts await ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EXLS’s profit will be $20.85 million for 26.94 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by ExlService Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. by 119,255 shares to 755,935 shares, valued at $40.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 10,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 957,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Osi Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.