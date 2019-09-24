Kynikos Associates LP Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Cut as Market Value Rose; Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Holding in Jd Com (JD) Has Cut as Shares Declined

Kynikos Associates Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 51.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp sold 8,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 8,267 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 17,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $984.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $217.93. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a digital magazine subscription service; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 14/03/2018 – Spotify Stays Ahead of Apple, but Profits Remain Elusive; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS IT PLANS TO USE DRONE TESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO IMPROVE APPLE MAPS BY CAPTURING AERIAL IMAGES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Criticizes Tariffs In Bloomberg Interview — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 98.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold 528,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 7,841 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238,000, down from 536,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 8.89M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 15/05/2018 – LOGISTICS FIRM ESR CAYMAN SAYS A SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA’S JD.COM TO INVEST $306 MILLION IN ESR; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.25 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.48M for 61.71 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.