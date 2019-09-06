Kynikos Associates LP Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.32 Million as Share Price Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Dowling & Yahnke Has Increased Holding

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 22,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 107,233 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.91 million, up from 84,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $138.84. About 4.67 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.28. About 23.95 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is on Capitol Hill for meetings, including one at the White House; 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 16/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Headquarters; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 26/03/2018 – Apple: A Look at Its Moves in Digital Television — Barrons.com

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5,777 shares to 28,101 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,296 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Com holds 0.69% or 233,634 shares in its portfolio. Nbt Bank & Trust N A has 1.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 65,971 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa reported 60,977 shares stake. Schwartz Counsel reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hodges Capital Management Incorporated has 14,451 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 316,795 were accumulated by Taurus Asset Mgmt Lc. Marathon Capital holds 0.09% or 1,876 shares. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North Amer Mgmt Corporation owns 106,590 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold & owns 57,507 shares. The California-based Personal Capital Advsrs Corp has invested 0.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mirae Asset Global Ltd owns 121,331 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Llc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 28,417 shares. Department Mb Fin Commercial Bank N A has 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,117 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd holds 0.25% or 18,838 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 104,356 were reported by Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc. Sunbelt Securities Inc invested in 27,221 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,087 shares. 44,543 are owned by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc. 121,584 are owned by Brown Advisory Ltd Com. Tradition Mgmt Llc reported 28,910 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Edgestream Partners LP has invested 1.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 5,089 were accumulated by Td Capital Lc. Motco reported 1.26% stake. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 4,733 shares. Montgomery Management reported 1.56% stake. Accuvest invested in 0.46% or 4,487 shares. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 3.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Susquehanna International Group Llp has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc holds 5.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.06 million shares.