Kynikos Associates LP Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Position; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $1.36 Million

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $211.36. About 17.02 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPad Rev $4.11B; 20/04/2018 – APPLE IS NOW DOWN MORE THAN 5% IN THE PAST TWO DAYS; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY SAYS SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD 005930.KS OWES APPLE AAPL.O $539 MLN FOR INFRINGEMENT OF SMARTPHONE PATENTS – CNET; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says rocker Axl Rose; 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 17/04/2018 – Setapp’s rave reviews â€” and different way of thinking about apps as a bundle â€” could be indicative of Apple’s future plans, as the iPhone company revamps its software and services sales to double by 2020

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 764 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,097 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64M, down from 7,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $9.24 during the last trading session, reaching $1806.88. About 1.31 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership May 11:; 19/03/2018 – Amazon’s 2014 acquisition of Twitch Interactive puts it in a unique position to dominate the world of professional game live-streaming, according to gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins; 01/05/2018 – Amazon Reveals Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial States: Utah Takes the Top Spot with California, New York, Colorado and New Jersey i; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 12/03/2018 – Hop-on expands Online Stores, Amazon, NaturallyCedar.com and Shop CBD Online; 09/05/2018 – Sears Holdings is taking its relationship with Amazon one step further by working with the e-commerce giant to deliver and install car tires; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Guru Michael Loeb Has a Plan to Fight Amazon (Video); 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer; 15/05/2018 – Warren Buffett believes Jeff Bezos is an extraordinary businessman

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass National Bank invested in 1.27% or 106,192 shares. Pioneer Trust Commercial Bank N A Or has invested 4.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greystone Managed has 1.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 105,661 shares. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership reported 8,760 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Epoch Prtnrs Inc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.34M shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Co has 125,498 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. The California-based Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP has invested 1.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 9.83M shares. 24,419 were accumulated by Ent Fincl Corp. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa reported 61,260 shares. Tdam Usa holds 278,688 shares. Decatur Cap Mgmt Inc holds 6.35% or 172,847 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Llc invested in 0.91% or 19,184 shares. Fiduciary holds 595,338 shares or 3.04% of its portfolio. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department reported 44,123 shares stake.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13,895 shares to 67,542 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Devices Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.04 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.