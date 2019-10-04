Kynikos Associates LP Has Decreased Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $1.76 Million as Market Value Rose; Maryland Capital Management Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Shares Rose

Kynikos Associates Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 51.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp sold 8,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 8,267 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 17,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $225.89. About 19.08M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 15/05/2018 – MOORE REDUCED FB, AAPL, MSFT, PX, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – “There’s tremendous value at Apple,” Palihapitiya says. “There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.”; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 8,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 288,245 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.61M, down from 296,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $137.49. About 10.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $843.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 3,800 shares to 63,865 shares, valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communicatn (NYSE:VZ) by 6,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

