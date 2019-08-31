Kynikos Associates LP Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.32 Million as Share Value Rose; Conagra Brands (CAG) Share Price Declined While Meyer Handelman Co Has Boosted by $996,600 Its Position

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Aluminum is used in most of Apple’s popular products, including the iPhone, iPad and iMac; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS TO DATE, OF THE 7 IDENTIFIED INCIDENTS POTENTIALLY INVOLVING “ARMED GROUPS”, 3 HAVE BEEN CLOSED AND 4 REMAIN OPEN; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s Push to Clean Up Supply Chain Gained Momentum in 2017; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 01/05/2018 – Apple Raises Dividend to 73c; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple ordered to pay half a billion dollars in damages to patent troll; 20/04/2018 – APPLE DETERMINED, IN LIMITED NUMBER OF 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS, A COMPONENT MAY FAIL CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 % Renewable Energy; 01/05/2018 – AAPL: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls health care a “major strategic thrust for us.” – ! $AAPL

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 45,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 621,683 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24 million, up from 576,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 4.64M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Anil Arora to Board; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH ABOUT 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Cont Ops EPS 87c

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,600 shares to 264,637 shares, valued at $27.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,407 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of stock or 1,600 shares. On Tuesday, April 16 GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 10,000 shares.

