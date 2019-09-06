Kynikos Associates LP Boosted Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.32 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Baker Ellis Asset Management Cut by $1.29 Million Its Position

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 10,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 42,478 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, down from 53,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.18. About 2.15 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.54. About 16.46 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago; 19/04/2018 – GeekWire: FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 04/04/2018 – Apple Working on Touchless Control, Curved Screen for IPhones (Video); 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK WAS HELPFUL ON CHINA TRADE SUGGESTIONS; 09/05/2018 – The Silicon Valley venture capitalist says Apple is a massive generator of cash, but it’s probably slipping on the innovation side; 16/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Apple Valley boys basketball secures a return to state; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard falls to $267.2 billion; 24/05/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Jury in San Jose awards Apple $539 million from Samsung; says Samsung infringed five patents with

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 723,950 shares. Elm Limited Co stated it has 12,486 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates owns 16,692 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackhill Capital has 2.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roberts Glore And Co Il holds 2.67% or 22,477 shares. Ami Management reported 3,899 shares stake. Bainco Investors stated it has 143,465 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gru holds 0.12% or 1,150 shares in its portfolio. Letko Brosseau And Assoc Inc holds 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2,000 shares. Thomas White accumulated 8,522 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy holds 2,583 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Personal Cap Advisors, California-based fund reported 397,463 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 375,966 shares for 3.07% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 1.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 11,627 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.11B for 22.86 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.