Kylin Management Upped New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding by $31.21 Million; Share Price Rose; As Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR) Market Valuation Rose, Orinda Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $886,272

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) by 43.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 73,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,685 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 170,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.21. About 729,717 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 47.06% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 13, 2018; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR; 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 15/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.62 billion market cap company. It closed at $105 lastly. It is down 8.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M

Analysts await Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ABR’s profit will be $25.70M for 11.31 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1.9 in 2018Q4.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Rlty (RQI) by 39,500 shares to 96,050 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 90,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Net Lease Inc.