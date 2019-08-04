Kylin Management Trimmed Its Position in Msci (MSCI) by $316,800 as Stock Value Rose; As Smucker J M Co (SJM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Farmers Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Stake by $602,736

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 320,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.81M, down from 322,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $220.18. About 659,966 shares traded or 23.55% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 14/03/2018 – MSCI Launches 12 New China lndexes to Prepare Global Investors for Next Step of China A Inclusion Process; 16/05/2018 – Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 15/05/2018 – SMURFIT: ADDED TO MSCI STANDARD SERIES; 03/05/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – MSCI Announces Sale of Financial Engineering Associates Inc. to Allegro Development Corp; 25/04/2018 – SOURCE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 10/04/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI OFFICIALS HOPE TO GET MSCI UPGRADE IN JUNE TO ATTRACT FOREIGN FUNDS; 19/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 5,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 10,359 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 15,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.15. About 625,273 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER – POST EFFECT OF FIRST YR OF SYNERGIES, EXPECTS ACQUIRED BUSINESS TO CONTRIBUTE ABOUT $0.25 OF ACCRETION TO CO’S ADJUSTED SHR; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 14/05/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION,; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises JM Smucker Rtg Otlk To Stable From Positive; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – WILL EXPLORE STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR ITS U.S. BAKING BUSINESS, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL SALE; 04/04/2018 – JM Smucker snaps up pet food co, weighs options for baking brands; 07/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: J.M. Smucker Company Withdrawing Certain Dog Food Products; 01/05/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER: BARRY C. DUNAWAY TO RETIRE

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GXG: Colombia Macro Outlook 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does MSCI Inc.’s (NYSE:MSCI) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MSCI, Inc. (MSCI) CEO Henry Fernandez on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis Advisors Lp accumulated 11,210 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm reported 728,117 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.04% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.06% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.04% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 1,121 were reported by Caxton Assoc Lp. Hartford Invest Management stated it has 9,346 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0.07% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 132,639 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The reported 6,658 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 50,504 shares. Legal & General Grp Plc holds 0.06% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 534,669 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.03% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 33,022 shares. Prudential owns 0.03% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 83,179 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors has 560 shares. Palouse Management Inc reported 57,704 shares stake. Culbertson A N & Company stated it has 11,791 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.06% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 28,847 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Com has invested 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Lmr Prns Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,977 shares. Shufro Rose & Communication Limited Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Lc accumulated 39,921 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 26,853 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Allstate Corporation stated it has 3,304 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 22,131 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Diversified has 0.02% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 2,842 shares. 447,153 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc has 0.01% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 6,101 shares.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,826 shares to 63,031 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 12,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).