Kylin Management Stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Increased as Valuation Rose; As Public Service Enterprise Grou (PEG) Share Price Rose, Holder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Lowered Position

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 472,191 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (PEG) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 6,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,330 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, down from 38,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $59.58. About 2.01M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION SAFELY TAKEN OFFLINE FOR SCHEDULED REFUELING & MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PEG’s profit will be $328.53 million for 22.92 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 29,569 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $89.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Singapore Technologies Enginee (SGGKF) by 154,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC).