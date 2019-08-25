Kylin Management Stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Has Upped as Market Valuation Rose; As Anheuser (BUD) Valuation Rose, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.08 Million

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $104.94. About 769,371 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 13,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 116,318 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77M, down from 129,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.19. About 1.00M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Oriental Education & Technology Group Is Nailing It – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “New Oriental Education’s Enrollment Booms Artificially, but It Still Has a Solid Quarter – Motley Fool” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HAS, INFN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). American Money Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 20,264 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co holds 58,240 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank holds 16,944 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Howe & Rusling holds 557 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Doliver Advsrs LP has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Com has 100 shares. Moreover, Pictet Comml Bank And Limited has 0.12% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Morgan Stanley holds 0.06% or 2.61 million shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Plc reported 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability owns 3,394 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Co invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Flossbach Von Storch Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 6.25 million shares or 0.57% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 20.84 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Guggenheim Bullish On Budweiser Parent Company’s Growth Opportunities – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PVTL, BUD, TEVA and CTST: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019 – Stockhouse” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BUD, CTST and CAH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.