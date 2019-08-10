Kylin Management Raised New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Position by $31.21 Million as Stock Price Rose; Rk Asset Management Lifted Buckle (The) (BKE) Holding

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $103.84. About 629,555 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 17,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The institutional investor held 116,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 99,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 684,919 shares traded or 11.22% up from the average. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR 5-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 1.1 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Buckle May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 24/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 31 Days; 16/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Net Income; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE MARCH COMP SALES DOWN 1.1% VS. EST. DOWN 3.5% :BKE US; 16/03/2018 – Buckle Inc 4Q EPS 87c; 27/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Dir Fairfield Gifts 650 Of Buckle Inc; 10/05/2018 – Buckle’s First-quarter Same-store Sales Decline Less Than Expected, Net Sales Miss — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC BUS.V SAYS DANIAL BUCKLE APPOINTED CFO

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Co Inc A (NYSE:SAM) by 13,772 shares to 31,804 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold BKE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp has invested 0.07% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,275 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) or 13,394 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh invested in 27,019 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Aqr Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 300,313 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 35,551 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 7.35M shares. Moreover, Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 4,093 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bancorporation has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 28,172 shares. 817 were reported by Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) or 55,677 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 41 shares in its portfolio.

