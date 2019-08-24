Kylin Management Position in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Upped by $31.21 Million; Zendesk (Put) (ZEN) Valuation Declined While Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $104.94. About 769,371 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (Put) (ZEN) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 79,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.39. About 1.50M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 12,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,600 shares, and cut its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRNS).

