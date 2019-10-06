Kylin Management Position in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Lowered by $54.00 Million as Stock Price Rose; Bandera Partners Has Trimmed Its Star Group LP (SGU) Holding as Shares Rose

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 562,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 835,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.73 million, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $114.07. About 538,181 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 508,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.55M, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $467.67M market cap company. It closed at $9.49 lastly. It is up 1.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT; 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU)

More notable recent Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Star Group, L.P. Announces Distribution by Yorktown Energy Partners VI, L.P. – GlobeNewswire” on February 09, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs: Current market conditions benefit master limited partnerships – San Antonio Business Journal” published on March 03, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Star Gas Partners, L.P. Announces Distribution by Kestrel Energy Partners – GlobeNewswire” on February 17, 2017. More interesting news about Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Best Return on Equity in Energy Stocks – Motley Fool” published on May 30, 2015 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Star Gas Partners L.P. (SGU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold SGU shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 17.44 million shares or 3.05% more from 16.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&R Capital Management accumulated 23 shares or 0% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 31,275 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Sei Com invested 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 200 shares stake. Williams Jones Assoc Llc holds 10,000 shares. Lubar & Co Inc holds 12.64% or 1.25 million shares in its portfolio. Moab Capital Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 6.67% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) or 2.05M shares. Vanguard Grp holds 283,329 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 61,534 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 283,769 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Service Net Ltd has invested 0.01% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Doliver LP invested in 0.04% or 10,000 shares.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Oriental: Strong Growth With Price To Break Through – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HAS, INFN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Makes Its Video-Streaming Move – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 23, 2019.