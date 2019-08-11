Kylin Management Lifted New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding by $31.21 Million; Salient Trust Company Lta Has Lifted Enbridge (ENB) Position by $846,612

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 23,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 50,355 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 2.51 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $103.84. About 629,555 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy That Beat Earnings and Revenue Estimates and Raised Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jana Partnersâ€™ Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,237 shares to 22,423 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,709 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Should You Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock Ahead of Earnings? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Investors: Double Your Savings With These 3 Dividend-Growth Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Top Pipeline Stocks With Yields up to 7.7% – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge: A Year In Review – Seeking Alpha” published on March 09, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “5 Safe Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 25, 2019.