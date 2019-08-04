Kylin Management Increases Position in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU); As D R Horton (DHI) Shares Rose, Farmers Trust Co Lifted Position by $501,594

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 12,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 87,237 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 75,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 4.97 million shares traded or 34.21% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $103.17. About 1.19 million shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HAS, INFN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is New Oriental Education & Tech Group Inc. (EDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 58,537 shares to 16,940 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,527 shares, and cut its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.06% or 582,636 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 14,235 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 564,277 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 511,132 shares. Korea Invest accumulated 59,900 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moreover, Legal & General Plc has 0.05% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Prudential Finance has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Blue Finance Capital Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 10,043 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel accumulated 110,154 shares. Franklin Resources Inc owns 8,230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability holds 51,204 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 29.64 million are owned by Blackrock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $120,589 activity.