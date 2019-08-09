Kylin Management Holds Holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU); Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Parkwood Increased Stake by $658,944 as Share Price Rose

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 1.07 million shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 51,477 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 49,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $288.65. About 711,662 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 12,552 shares to 32,578 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Marke (VWO) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 523,348 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

