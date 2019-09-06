Kylin Management Holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Upped by $31.21 Million as Shares Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Increased Its Position

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.85B market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $112.77. About 1.06 million shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 4,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 251,807 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.20M, up from 247,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $128.58. About 4.58 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,451 shares to 561,139 shares, valued at $46.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,739 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 19,454 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 98,267 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 44,627 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Shikiar Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,926 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Com invested in 0.05% or 14,286 shares. First City Management reported 13,708 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 3.64 million shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 171,761 shares. Advsrs Inc Ok reported 1.04% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.27M shares stake. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv has 1.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Webster National Bank N A stated it has 71,335 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Marco Invest Limited Liability Com reported 0.78% stake. Montecito Commercial Bank Trust accumulated 27,110 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Gradient Investments Lc holds 0.58% or 63,689 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.