Kylin Management Holding in Msci (MSCI) Cut by $316,800 as Share Value Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Position in U S Concrete (USCR) Has Decreased by $1.57 Million

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 320,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.81M, down from 322,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $241.27. About 554,116 shares traded or 9.85% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 16/05/2018 – Authers’ Note: MSCI – Meaningful Scepticism Concerning Indices; 26/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Norway ETF Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $186.7M; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc Total Run Rate at March 31 Grew by 16.2% to $1.4B; 23/05/2018 – CHINA `REALLY INTENT ON OPENING UP THE COUNTRY’ SAYS MSCI CEO; 19/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Below 50D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Rev $351.3M; 02/05/2018 – Saudi Regulator, Bourse Ready for Aramco IPO as MSCI Gets Closer; 30/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI World UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 75.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 38,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 12,147 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 50,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $704.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.32% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 168,129 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William Sandbrook Chairman of Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete Swings to 1Q Loss; 09/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-BORAL AGREES TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS-BLD.AX; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q EBITDA $36M; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 8,277 shares to 112,203 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 199,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold USCR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 15.03 million shares or 6.18% less from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 277 shares. Principal Group holds 0.01% or 154,194 shares. Moreover, Polaris Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 10,960 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs owns 1,337 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,358 were reported by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Prudential Financial accumulated 26,047 shares. Sei Co invested in 88,659 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0.02% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Counselors Of Maryland Limited holds 0.76% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) or 379,869 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 753 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). South Street Advsrs Ltd Com owns 39,420 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 6,318 shares. The California-based Rbf Ltd has invested 0.03% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 110.00% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.6 per share. USCR’s profit will be $19.53 million for 9.02 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -730.00% EPS growth.

