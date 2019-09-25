Kylin Management Has Trimmed Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Position as Shares Rose; As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose, Modera Wealth Management Boosted by $309,777 Its Position

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 562,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 835,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.73 million, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $111.55. About 1.90 million shares traded or 61.97% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 1,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,907 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 5,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $165.08. About 3.45M shares traded or 11.36% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $547.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 6,893 shares to 513,555 shares, valued at $25.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,274 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Companies Growing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coal decline could cause $5B in lost revenue for railroads – Moody’s – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Federal Safety Agency Issues Air Brake Recommendations To Freight Railroads – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Union Pacific Train Derails At Illinois Rail Yard – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Natl Bank And Trust owns 29,593 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Lc owns 26,065 shares. Marvin And Palmer invested in 4.25% or 37,924 shares. 393,530 are held by Asset Mgmt One Ltd. Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 5,253 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 34,987 were reported by Heritage Investors Management. 60,030 were reported by Mogy Joel R Counsel. North Star Asset Mgmt invested in 99,048 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg holds 0.42% or 2.79M shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.04% stake. New York-based First Eagle Mgmt has invested 1.71% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Rothschild Inv Corp Il has 0.07% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Co Il reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).