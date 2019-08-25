Kylin Management Has Raised Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake by $31.21 Million as Stock Price Rose; Colonial Trust Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Carlisle Cos (CSL) as Stock Price Rose

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 13,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 19,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $137.16. About 429,684 shares traded or 13.25% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $104.94. About 769,371 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21M and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,760 shares to 34,709 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Et (IJR) by 25,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (Walt) Co Com Stk (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,007 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank, New York-based fund reported 11,743 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 30,459 shares. 6,588 are held by Thomas White Int Limited. Daiwa Grp reported 24,603 shares. Jfs Wealth Lc owns 2,660 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Sit Invest Associates Inc owns 0.06% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 14,600 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0.01% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Virtu Financial Ltd accumulated 2,605 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. Toronto Dominion Bank accumulated 1,025 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 21,712 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Investments invested in 28 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Trust Co invested in 0.06% or 4,592 shares.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32M for 14.78 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.