Kylin Management Has Lowered Msci (MSCI) Holding By $25.01 Million; PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB ORDINARY SHARES (PRXXF) Shorts Increased By 15.93%

Kylin Management Llc decreased Msci Inc (MSCI) stake by 32.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kylin Management Llc sold 105,100 shares as Msci Inc (MSCI)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Kylin Management Llc holds 215,800 shares with $51.53M value, down from 320,900 last quarter. Msci Inc now has $19.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.76% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 273,547 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 10/04/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ MSCI Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSCI); 05/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 25/05/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 28/05/2018 – China should seize on MSCI entry to overhaul its markets; 14/03/2018 – MSCI Launches 12 New China lndexes to Prepare Global Investors for Next Step of China A Inclusion Process; 11/05/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TADAWUL CEO: OPTIMISTIC ON POSITIVE DECISION BY MSCI IN JUNE; 29/05/2018 – Investors target three China A-share diamonds before MSCI; 18/05/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA

PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) had an increase of 15.93% in short interest. PRXXF’s SI was 13,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 15.93% from 11,300 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 33 days are for PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PRXXF)’s short sellers to cover PRXXF’s short positions. It closed at $13.68 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 19.26% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.35 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $136.36 million for 35.89 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering MSCI (NYSE:MSCI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSCI has $25800 highest and $22300 lowest target. $249’s average target is 7.73% above currents $231.13 stock price. MSCI had 4 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 13. The stock of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold MSCI shares while 149 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 0.01% less from 73.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 30,100 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 1,334 shares. Acadian Asset Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 698 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 60,558 shares. Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 78,891 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.05% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Bb&T Secs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Gam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 1,724 shares. Loomis Sayles LP owns 525,915 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. U S Glob Investors reported 9,619 shares. Fund accumulated 30,585 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Marsico Ltd Liability Corp has 8,048 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cibc World Markets holds 0.04% or 21,999 shares in its portfolio. Leuthold Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 13,108 shares.

