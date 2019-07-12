Kylin Management Has Lifted Its Holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) as Share Price Rose; As General Mills (GIS) Shares Rose, Symons Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.01 Million

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 50.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 59,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,896 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 116,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 5.36 million shares traded or 29.86% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company's stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $92.03. About 736,674 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Keywise Capital Managementâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For January 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on January 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Super Short: An Investing Story of Hope, Loss, and Redemption in China – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “New Oriental Education’s Enrollment Booms Artificially, but It Still Has a Solid Quarter – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.