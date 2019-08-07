Kylin Management Has Increased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Position; Eulav Asset Management Lifted Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding by $616,000; Market Valuation Rose

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 19.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 48,700 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, up from 40,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $90.76. About 1.16 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.51. About 687,927 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Axa accumulated 462,636 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 68,920 shares. Fdx Inc owns 0.02% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 4,992 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 2.84M shares. 81 are owned by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. 53,175 were accumulated by Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Liability. Moreover, Cibc Markets Corp has 0.05% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 76,433 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, M&R Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 75,341 shares. Montag A Associates has 113,686 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 6,178 shares. Srb Corp stated it has 9,615 shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii holds 4,029 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 35,000 shares to 965,000 shares, valued at $23.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 53,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,900 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

