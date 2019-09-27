Kylin Management Has Decreased Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Position as Market Value Declined; Davita (DVA) Position Maintained by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Davita Inc. (DVA) by 7994.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 763,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The institutional investor held 773,011 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.49M, up from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Davita Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 1.15M shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 06/04/2018 – MobileHelp® Healthcare Partners with American Well® to Deliver Expanded Telehealth Options for Consumer and Professional Healthcare Applications; 02/05/2018 – DaVita’s Sustainability Efforts Rewarded by Department of Energy; 04/05/2018 – DaVita Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 DaVita Celebrates National Nutrition Month with Online Kidney Diet Re; 02/04/2018 – DaVita Advocates for Organ Donors to Support Its Patients’ Transplant Goals during National Donate Life Month; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS 22.1 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – FTC Request Extends Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period Until 30 Days After DaVita, Buyer Have Complied; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S: HEALTHCARE QUARTERLY LOOKS AT CREDIT IMPACT OF PLANNED MERGERS IN US HEALTHCARE; 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Readiness of Patients; 19/04/2018 – DaVita Releases 10th Annual Community Care Report

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 44.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 596,400 shares as the company's stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 748,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.62M, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $15.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.75. About 28.67M shares traded or 635.90% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session – Benzinga" on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Ctrip signs strategic partnership agreement with Okura Nikko Hotel Management – GlobeNewswire" published on September 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "10 Stocks to Buy to Ride Chinaâ€™s Emerging Wealth – Investorplace.com" on September 03, 2019.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfa Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 1.09 million shares to 2.88M shares, valued at $20.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 136,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 971,630 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).