Kylin Management Has Cut Stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) as Shares Rose; Fort Point Capital Partners Has Cut Its Ehealth (Call) (EHTH) Position by $619,888 as Valuation Rose

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 562,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 835,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.73M, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $110.46. About 586,942 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (Call) (EHTH) by 87.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 7,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86,000, down from 8,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.59. About 601,370 shares traded or 5.59% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $253.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 103,377 shares to 171,677 shares, valued at $50.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $374,435 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $82,240 was bought by Brooke Beth A..

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,213 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% or 7,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 39,517 shares. 12,912 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Shannon River Fund Mgmt Limited holds 3.07% or 224,032 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). State Street holds 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 595,827 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 130,000 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 11,591 shares. Eam Limited Liability Corp has 29,771 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Company reported 2.15% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Principal Gp has 152,584 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fort Point Capital Partners Limited Liability reported 0.28% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 6,516 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

