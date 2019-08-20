Kylin Management Has Boosted New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake; As Open Text (OTEX) Stock Rose, North Point Portfolio Managers Has Trimmed by $2.76 Million Its Stake

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $105.25. About 742,713 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Open Text Corporation (OTEX) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 72,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 323,646 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44M, down from 396,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Open Text Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.69. About 299,956 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,694 shares to 69,490 shares, valued at $16.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

