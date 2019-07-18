Kylin Management Decreased Msci (MSCI) Stake by $316,800; Share Value Rose; Atlanta Capital Management Co Lifted Its Position in Visa (V) by $11.22 Million as Valuation Rose

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 71,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244.88M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $180.3. About 3.52M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.81 million, down from 322,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $245.55. About 187,645 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Rev $351.3M; 15/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Below 50-D-MA; 21/04/2018 – DJ MSCI Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSCI); 09/04/2018 – MSCI Announces Sale of Financial Engineering Associates Inc. to Allegro Development Corp; 19/03/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA; 17/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Above 200-D-MA; 29/05/2018 – Ahead of the pack China trio sees strong demand before MSCI inclusion; 30/05/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 30/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Below 50D-MA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lateef Inv Mngmt LP reported 263,598 shares. Provident Tru accumulated 11% or 1.90M shares. Omers Administration invested in 2.39% or 1.28M shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd holds 1.66% or 109,796 shares. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership reported 1.12% stake. Haverford holds 12,885 shares. Annex Advisory Ser Llc reported 0.27% stake. Glenmede Na has 1.11 million shares. Pitcairn holds 1.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 63,822 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 15,300 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 1.73% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 47,118 shares. Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas owns 4,903 shares. 25,845 were reported by Arete Wealth Limited Company. Shelter Retirement Plan, a Missouri-based fund reported 54,800 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 222,498 shares to 651,711 shares, valued at $49.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 13,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,584 shares, and cut its stake in Kinsale Cap Group Inc.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 17.69% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $129.56 million for 40.12 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel has invested 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 2,285 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 6,136 shares. Sarasin And Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 34,001 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd invested 0.07% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Creative Planning holds 1,579 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 1,350 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.06% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Moreover, First Manhattan Communications has 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 3,720 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.13% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 0.26% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 371 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp has 0.06% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 3,081 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).