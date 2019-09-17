Kylin Management Decreased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $41.12 Million as Share Price Declined; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Buckeye Partners Mlp (BPL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners Mlp (BPL) by 1190.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 104,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 113,549 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66 million, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Mlp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.11. About 4.33M shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – CHICAGO COMPLEX PROJECT BACKED BY A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Has Affirmed Ratings Of 4 Notes Issued By Bpl Mortgages S.R.L. (SME 2014); 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 45.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 243,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 295,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.09 million, down from 538,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $178.98. About 7.11 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold BPL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.71 million shares or 8.31% more from 104.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 75,070 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 300 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc has invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 1,500 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 80,000 shares. Asset Strategies Inc has invested 0.07% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Apollo Mgmt Holdg Lp holds 126,000 shares. 14.42M are owned by Invesco. Us State Bank De holds 0% or 13,856 shares. City Holdings Communication invested 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Harvest Fund Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 3.59% or 8.79 million shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Llc invested in 0% or 14,345 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.01% or 723 shares in its portfolio. 92,523 were accumulated by Conning. Focused Wealth Management owns 425 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Buckeye Partners Takes Additional Steps Toward Bi-Directional Laurel Service – GlobeNewswire” published on April 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Buckeye Partners, L.P. to Release Earnings and Hold Conference Call for 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Outcome of Strategic Review – GlobeNewswire” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2018 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23,854 shares to 92,080 shares, valued at $33.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Woodward Governor Co (NASDAQ:WWD) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,679 shares, and cut its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Buy Alibaba Stock with Confidence in the Post-Jack Ma Era – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Goldman Sachs Stocks to Buy with Over 20% Upside Potential – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sea Limited’s Obsession With Alibaba Hurts Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 3 Big Reasons to Stick With BABA Stock During This Chop – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba (BABA) Analyst Day Likely A Positive Catalyst – Oppenheimer – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.68 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.