Kylin Management Decreased Holding in Msci (MSCI) by $316,800; Moab Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Red Hat (RHT) Position by $6.59 Million; Market Value Were Volatile

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 320,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.81M, down from 322,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $234.25. About 99,155 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 05/04/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 09/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 23/05/2018 – MSCI CEO TO CONSULT WITH CLIENTS ON SGX-INDIA FUTURES DISPUTE; 09/04/2018 – MSCI Announces Sale of FEA®; 23/03/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 25/04/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI SEES FY CAPEX $40M TO $50M; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Msci’s Senior Unsecured Note; 17/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Above 200D-MA

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $421.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 53,062 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $19.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 1.80 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,636 shares, and cut its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

