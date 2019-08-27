Kylin Management Decreased By $29.36 Million Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holding; RAIA DROGASIL SA AMERICAN DEPOSITARY REC (RADLY) Shorts Lowered By 50%

RAIA DROGASIL SA AMERICAN DEPOSITARY REC (OTCMKTS:RADLY) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. RADLY’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1 days are for RAIA DROGASIL SA AMERICAN DEPOSITARY REC (OTCMKTS:RADLY)’s short sellers to cover RADLY’s short positions. It closed at $23 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kylin Management Llc decreased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) stake by 33.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kylin Management Llc sold 682,800 shares as Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP)’s stock declined 10.47%. The Kylin Management Llc holds 1.34M shares with $58.75M value, down from 2.03 million last quarter. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd now has $17.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.43. About 1.77M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F

Among 11 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $48 highest and $3500 lowest target. $44.54’s average target is 41.71% above currents $31.43 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 19 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. CLSA upgraded the shares of CTRP in report on Tuesday, March 5 to “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. UBS maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by JP Morgan. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 5. Oppenheimer maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07 million for 41.36 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Raia Drogasil S.A. engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumes, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. The company has market cap of $6.78 billion. It operates through a network of 1,457 stores in 18 states of Brazil. It has a 55.42 P/E ratio.

More news for Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Raia Drogasil Growing Leaps And Bounds In Brazil – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Raia Drogasil SA ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on August 01, 2018 is yet another important article.