Kylin Management Cut Its Stake in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) by $29.36 Million as Stock Price Rose; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Stake in Textron (TXT) as Share Value Declined

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 33.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 682,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75 million, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 3.04 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 17,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 544,841 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.60 million, down from 562,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $50.79. About 2.11 million shares traded or 40.68% up from the average. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 23.56% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 27/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept approves possible sale to Bahrain of attack helicopters; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q REV. $3.30B, EST. $3.07B; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Rev $3.3B; 11/04/2018 – L2 Consulting Services, Inc. Receives Part 23 AML-STC for Avionica MiniQAR; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q EPS 72c; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON EXPECTS CERTIFICATION OF NEW LONGITUDE JET IN 2Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T invested in 7,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 1.01 million shares. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,747 shares. Morgan Stanley has 515,430 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 2,019 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 104,000 shares. Sageworth holds 0.01% or 1,023 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Creative Planning owns 20,604 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Magnetar Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,753 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 55,089 shares stake. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company accumulated 256 shares. Brinker Cap has invested 0.1% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc owns 0% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 5,806 shares.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07 million for 53.07 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

