Kylin Management Cut Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $62.17 Million; Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) Shareholder National Asset Management Upped Position

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 341,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 538,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.32M, down from 880,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $172.41. About 8.43 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by 61.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 46,955 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 123,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, up from 76,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.06 million market cap company. It closed at $8.09 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 35.33 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

