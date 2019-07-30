Kylin Management Cut Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $62.17 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock Declined, Holder White Pine Investment Co Has Boosted Its Position

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 3.66M shares traded or 4.45% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Southwest plane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia Airport after reportedly depressurizing mid-fligh…; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Southwest Airlines incident marks end of US safety streak; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S IN PROCESS OF GATHERING MORE INFORMATION; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION, EUROPEAN REGULATORS WILL ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 26/04/2018 – LUV: BROKEN BLADE SHOULDN’T HAVE CAUSED DRAMATIC COWLING DAMAGE; 08/03/2018 – Ginger Hardage, Former Senior VP of Culture and Communications at Southwest Airlines, Announces The Unstoppable Cultures Fellowship; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Rev $4.9B; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Jet With Cracked Window Diverts for Maintenance Check; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – FLEW 11.2 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN APRIL 2018, A SLIGHT DECREASE FROM 11.2 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN APRIL 2017

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 341,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 538,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.32M, down from 880,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $460.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $177.02. About 14.65M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Susquehanna raises Alibaba estimate on 618 strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Alibaba Stock Has Plenty of Juice to Rally Higher – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Michael Kors Launches On Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba’s Stock Is Breaking Out – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Break Down Alibaba’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 39.16 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset reported 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.44% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 64,406 shares. Valley National Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.3% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Shine Advisory holds 616 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 93,538 shares. Epoch Prtn Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 23,887 shares. 421 are owned by Covington Management. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited has 3,110 shares. The Texas-based Holt Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Prns Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Eqis Mngmt accumulated 8,803 shares. Blume Management Inc owns 675 shares. Stifel Finance invested 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 27.42M were accumulated by Blackrock Inc.