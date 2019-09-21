Kylin Management Cut Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $41.12 Million as Shares Declined; American Assets Investment Management Has Raised Holding in Halliburton Co (HAL) by $4.16 Million

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 45.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 243,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 295,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.09 million, down from 538,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.20M shares traded or 50.86% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 270.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 189,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 258,800 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.89M, up from 69,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 16.13M shares traded or 11.53% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct); 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 37.40 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

