Kylin Management Continues to Hold Stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU); Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Share Value Rose While Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Cut Stake

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $108.82. About 886,846 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 659,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The hedge fund held 2.19M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.59 million, down from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $74.75. About 417,147 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Had Been Negligent in Preventing Sale of Unregistered Securities; 21/03/2018 – lnfomart Data Centers Announces Sale of Three Data Centers and Management Company to lPl Partners; 15/05/2018 – Lpl Financial Adds WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On lPl-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINL FEB. TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $1.6B; 09/04/2018 – LPL Financial to Lose Large Hybrid RIA — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 25/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Inv Management Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,510 shares. Daiwa Securities Incorporated reported 65,612 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 14,869 were reported by Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. D E Shaw & holds 0.05% or 502,388 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie holds 0% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 24,294 shares. State Street Corp owns 1.16M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fin Services Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 32 shares. Century reported 1.81M shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Earnest Prtn Limited Com invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Northern Trust Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Nordea Inv Ab has 0.01% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Advisors Preferred Limited Liability accumulated 370 shares. Citigroup holds 45,047 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zacks Invest Management holds 0.04% or 28,010 shares.

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $135.82M for 11.33 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 555,000 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $58.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

