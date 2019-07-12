Kylin Management Continues to Hold Holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU); Contour Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Realpage (RP) by $46.24 Million as Market Value Rose

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $94.4. About 608,599 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 59.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 770,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 518,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.46 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 153,865 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04 million shares to 21.40 million shares, valued at $114.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 193,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $66.35 million activity. WINN STEPHEN T also sold $7.99M worth of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Associates Limited Oh holds 0.01% or 3,625 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.3% or 293,470 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc accumulated 61,834 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stockbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 3.70M shares or 8.28% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 17,602 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 13 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corporation holds 605,046 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Llp has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Fmr Limited invested in 0.01% or 1.17 million shares. Moreover, Endowment Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Summit Creek Ltd Liability Co holds 3.79% or 350,767 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Lc owns 663,042 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 67,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. RP’s profit will be $28.67 million for 53.57 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

