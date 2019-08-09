Kylin Management Boosted New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Position by $31.21 Million; Share Price Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Spc Financial Upped Holding

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $103.84. About 587,492 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 29.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 2,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 9,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.27M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Five Retails Stocks to Buy That Are Getting It Done – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Financial Advsr Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins accumulated 29,643 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 8,000 shares. Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability Company (Wy), a Wyoming-based fund reported 1,181 shares. Century holds 2.51M shares. 262,622 are owned by Creative Planning. Sand Hill Global Advsr Limited Liability reported 2,162 shares stake. Timessquare Mngmt Lc reported 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Clark Capital Gru Incorporated holds 201,995 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. 1,178 are owned by White Pine Ltd Liability Company. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.22% or 1.63 million shares. Ifrah Fin Services Incorporated stated it has 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.13% or 3,412 shares. State Street reported 52.91M shares. Bell Natl Bank reported 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $467.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 177,220 shares to 104,412 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 21,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,066 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.