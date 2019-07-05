Kwmg Upped Position in Cardinal Health (CAH) by $2.25 Million; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holder Dodge & Cox Has Lowered Its Position by $4.09 Million as Share Value Rose

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 102,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 49.41 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00B, down from 49.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. About 1.76 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 22/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Lokelma Approved in the EU; 27/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TAGRISSO RECEIVES POSITIVE EU CHMP OPINION FOR 1ST-LINE TREATMENT OF EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 09/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Will Be Responsible for Further Development and Commercialization of IONIS-AZ6-2.5-L(RX); 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: LOKELMATM Approved in U.S. for the Treatment of Adults With Hyperkalemia; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Change Includes Treatment of Patients With NSCLC With EGFR Mutations; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 21/05/2018 – Inovio Opens Phase 2 Trial for VGX-3100 in Third Indication To Treat HPV – The No. 1 Sexually Transmitted Disease

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 113.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 46,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 41,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 784,801 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 370,450 shares to 28.76 million shares, valued at $817.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.18M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 46.38% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AZN’s profit will be $960.92M for 27.74 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 6,930 shares to 5,503 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 21,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,693 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).