Kwmg Upped Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake; As Lkq (LKQ) Share Value Declined, Holder Incline Global Management Cut Its Position

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 6,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 94,920 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, up from 88,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 2.10M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: 2019 `WILL BE MORE CHALLENGING’ THAN EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 232,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 921,084 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.51 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 2.19M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.75M for 13.89 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 99,468 shares stake. Arrowstreet LP holds 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 8,000 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 1.59 million shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.03% or 41,009 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 41,052 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corporation invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com owns 210,560 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 60,554 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 22,850 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 467,043 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.05% or 166,466 shares. State Street holds 13.61 million shares. 163,656 were reported by Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 102 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication owns 396,370 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93M and $485.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 51,502 shares to 512,322 shares, valued at $29.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 41,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).